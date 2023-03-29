Standoff at hotel in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, ends with subject in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A standoff at the Midtown Inn & Suites hotel in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, ended with an individual taken into custody.

At around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the FBI Kansas City Division served an arrest warrant at the hotel for a subject wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

FBI agents announced their presence and the subject refused to exit a room in the hotel, according to FBI Kansas City.

At around 8:30 a.m., the subject was taken into custody with no incident.

Shortly after 7:32 a.m., an alert from Metropolitan Community College said police were investigating a disturbance near Lot D, which is near Broadway and 32nd Street. About an hour later, MCC police determined the situation was cleared.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was asked to assist the FBI with traffic control at the scene.

