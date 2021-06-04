FBI investigates bank robbery in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating the second bank robbery in as many days in the Kansas City metro.

Great Southern Bank, 150 Northeast Todd George Parkway, was robbed around 3:20 p.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect is a male who is roughly 5 feet, 9 inches, tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white ball cap, a long-sleeve button down shirt, dark pants and a black COVID face mask.

The man verbally demanded cash and “threatened a weapon,” according to the FBI, but one was not shown.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .