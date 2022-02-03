FBI investigating after man robs Raytown bank Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man handed a bank teller a note and demanded money in a Wednesday evening bank robbery in Raytown, Missouri.

The suspected robber took the money just after 5 p.m. and ran from the Commerce Bank branch at located at 6705 Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to an FBI news release.

He did not pull a weapon and no one in the bank was injured.

The man is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build, according to the news release.

He wore black pants, a dark vest and a long-sleeved red shirt.

His face was partially covered by a COVID-19 mask and he also wore a Chicago Bulls stocking cap.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .