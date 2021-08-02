FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a robbery that happened on Monday at a Commerce Bank located at 1906 W. 43rd Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the bank a handed a teller a demand note.

He then left the scene with an unknown amount of money. The suspect did not show any weapons and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was between 5 feet 5 inches, or 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was bald and was wearing a dark green shirt long sleeve shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

