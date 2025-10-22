FBI investigating second bank robbery Wedensday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A robber took money from a bank Wednesday afternoon just south of the Country Club Plaza, not far from a bank robbery less than two hours earlier .

The second robbery happened at 3:36 p.m. at the UMB Bank, 4920 Main St.

Like the first robbery, the suspect handed a bank employee a note demanding money.

He took the money and left the bank on foot. He is still being sought.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The first bank robbery happened at 1:56 p.m. at the US Bank branch, 221 West Gregory Blvd.

According to the FBI, the suspect in the first robbery also handed a bank employee a note demanding money.

The FBI is investigating whether the two robberies were done by the same person.

