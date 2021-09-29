FBI Kansas City Division investigating a bank robbery at KCMO Bank of America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI Kansas City Division is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Bank of America on State Line Road.

The suspect was described to be a middle-aged female wearing a long blonde wig, blue face mask, Kansas City Royals baseball hat and a black zip-up blouse, according to the FBI.

At around 2:30 p.m., the suspect gave the teller a demand note. She did not show a weapon, and there were no injuries.

The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

