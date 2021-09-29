FBI Kansas City Division investigating a bank robbery at KCMO Bank of America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI Kansas City Division is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a Bank of America on State Line Road.
The suspect was described to be a middle-aged female wearing a long blonde wig, blue face mask, Kansas City Royals baseball hat and a black zip-up blouse, according to the FBI.
At around 2:30 p.m., the suspect gave the teller a demand note. She did not show a weapon, and there were no injuries.
The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.