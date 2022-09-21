FBI Kansas City searches for suspect in Bank of America robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI Kansas City is investigating a robbery that occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect in the robbery is described as a man in his late 30s to 40s. He is Black with short hair and has stubble on his face.

The FBI says he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and had a blue cloth on his left hand.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.

He left the bank southwest with an undisclosed amount of money, officials say.

There were no injuries in the robbery.

