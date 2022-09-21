FBI Kansas City searches for suspect in Bank of America robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI Kansas City is investigating a robbery that occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
The suspect in the robbery is described as a man in his late 30s to 40s. He is Black with short hair and has stubble on his face.
The FBI says he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and had a blue cloth on his left hand.
The suspect indicated he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen.
He left the bank southwest with an undisclosed amount of money, officials say.
There were no injuries in the robbery.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.