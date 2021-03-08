FBI, KBI seek information on 1998 KCK cold case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal officials are looking for new information in the 1998 homicide of a 34-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman.

Rhonda Tribue, also known by her maiden name Easley, was found dead around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 8, 1998, in the 500 block of South 94th Street near Edwardsville, Kansas, from “apparent blunt force trauma,” a news release stated.

She was seen earlier that morning at the Firelight Lounge in KCK. Tribue was wearing a High-Sierra brand, dark purple corduroy jacket, a gold lace top, pumpkin-colored jeans and brown sandals.

The FBI Kansas City Division and Kansas Bureau of Investigation reopened the case in 2020, at which time new information was discovered, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit the information online .

