FBI offers $2K reward for information leading to arrest of suspect who robbed Lawrence bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a Lawrence bank in July.

According to the FBI, on July 2, the suspect walked into the Bank of America located at 900 Ohio Street about 9:21 a.m.

The suspect entered the bank with a black bag and demanded cash from a teller.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a black, red and yellow ski mask, large squared sunglasses and light blue "HyFlex" gloves.

They were also wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Kansas City office at 816-512-8200.

—