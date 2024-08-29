Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

FBI offers $2K reward for information leading to arrest of suspect who robbed Lawrence bank

Lawrence bank robber
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Lawrence bank robber
Lawrence bank robber
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a Lawrence bank in July.

According to the FBI, on July 2, the suspect walked into the Bank of America located at 900 Ohio Street about 9:21 a.m.

The suspect entered the bank with a black bag and demanded cash from a teller.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a black, red and yellow ski mask, large squared sunglasses and light blue "HyFlex" gloves.

They were also wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Kansas City office at 816-512-8200.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone