KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit and FBI agents are investigating a bank robbery reported late Friday morning.

A Lee’s Summit police spokesperson said officers were notified around 11:30 a.m. Friday of a bank robbery at the Central Bank Branch at 639 NE Woods Chapel Road.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money and later fled with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

No other information on the suspect was immediately released.

—