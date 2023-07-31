FBI questions ‘disruptive passenger’ after Southwest flight lands at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger on board a Southwest Airlines flight Saturday night between Raleigh-Durham and Kansas City International Airport was questioned by FBI agents after the flight arrived at KCI.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents met the passenger, who had been on Southwest Airlines flight 2066, which departed Raleigh-Durham International Airport just before 7 p.m. local time, after the flight landed nearly an hour late around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at KCI Gate B63.

Southwest Airlines representatives said agents were called to the gate area after the passenger “exhibited disruptive behavior onboard” the two-hour, 46-minute flight.

The FBI spokesperson said the passenger was not taken into custody following questioning. The airline referred all additional comment to local authorities.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.