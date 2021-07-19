FBI searching for suspect wanted for robbing Landmark National Bank in Louisburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Landmark National Bank branch in Louisburg, Kansas, was robbed Monday according to the FBI.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. when a man walked into the bank at 100 W Amity and demanded cash. He did not use any weapons and no one was harmed.

The suspect fled in a white sedan, and was captured on video camera. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, baseball cap, white tennis shoes and a black face mask.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .