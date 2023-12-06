Watch Now
FBI searches for 3 fugitives last seen in Kansas City area

Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI Kansas City Division is searching for three wanted federal fugitives who were last seen in the Kansas City area.

Jermon "Crowe" D. McCray, 29, Zamewick "Buck" D. McCray, 31, and Devion "Rooster" Miles, 28, were among 15 individuals charged in a $7.9 million "conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine," according to the FBI Kansas City.

All three men have ties to the Chicago area and are described as Black men who are around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 130 pounds.

Billboards will display wanted signs of the three men throughout the Kansas City area to help spread the word.

"All three fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous," the FBI Kansas City warned in a release. "Members of the public are cautioned not to confront any of these individuals, but to contact law enforcement immediately."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three men should call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit their tip to the FBI online.

