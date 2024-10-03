FBI searching for armed suspect wanted in First Federal Bank robbery in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for an armed suspect wanted in connection to a robbery at the First Federal Bank in North Kansas City.

The FBI says approximately 10:43 a.m., a man entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Other than the picture, no other physical description of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to call police, Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS, or the FBI Kansas City at 816 512-8200.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.