FBI searching for suspect who allegedly threw Molotov cocktail at ATM inside Northland bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is working alongside the Parkville Police Department to search for a suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an ATM inside an unopened bank in Parkville.

Both agencies were notified Wednesday morning of damage that occurred overnight to the new Chase Bank located at 9000 Tom Watson Parkway.

Authorities said the suspect damaged multiple windows.

No one was injured or present during the incident, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect should call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.