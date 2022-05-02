FBI to assist Prairie Village police in missing woman's case from 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department announced Monday that they are still investigating and seeking information regarding the disappearance of a local woman, with the help of the FBI.

Angela Green, who was 51 when she disappeared, was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road.

"A mother of one, she was known to drive a silver 2010 Ford Escape when transporting her child to and from school within the Shawnee Mission School District," police said in a release. "She has been described as a quiet person, who enjoyed gardening and may have been seen by neighbors working in her yard."

The department requested that anyone who may have known her or has information about her daily activities to contact the department.

"As part of this ongoing investigation, detectives from the Prairie Village Police Department will be conducting interviews today and canvassing neighborhoods," the department said. "Additionally, we have requested and are receiving the assisting of the FBI with this investigation."

Those with information about Green can call 913-642-6868 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips can also be submitted online .

"Something that may have seen insignificant at the time could be crucial in aiding this investigation," police said.

Green was 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighed 116 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

In March 2020, Prairie Village police searched two locations in association with the case and said they had reason to believe Green may have been in danger, but she has not been found.

