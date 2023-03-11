US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service were met with gunfire Friday afternoon while serving a warrant at an apartment complex in Overland Park.

No agents were hit, according to an Overland Park Police Department spokesperson.

The suspect was in his car when law officers tried to box him in, according to police.

He fired at the marshals and ran into his apartment.

One of the marshal's returned fire, but it's not known if the suspect was hit.

FBI agents were nearby at the time of the shooting because agents also wanted to talk to the person in the apartment, police said.

Dozens of Overland Park police officers, FBI agents and U.S. Marshals personnel surrounded the Villa Medici apartment complex at 9550 Ash St. Friday night where the shooting took place.

Residents were told to stay in their apartments and no one allowed to enter or leave the complex until the standoff is over, police said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—