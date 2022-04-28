FBI warns of increased 'sextortion' incidents targeting young boys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI Kansas City Division is issuing an issue to parents about an increase in "sextortion" incidents involving young children, specifically young boys.

The bureau has received an increase in reports of adults posing as young boys to use social media to coerce young boys into sharing sexual images or videos and then using the media to extort money.

Boys aged 14 to 17 years old are typically the targets of predators.

"Parents should be aware of these sextortion schemes to better prepare themselves for conversation with their children," FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said in a statement. "Many times, victims are hesitant to come forward, and as caregivers, teachers, or trusted adults, it is imperative that we bridge that gap. Reporting these incidents may not only help protect your child from harm, but other children as well."

The FBI says that online predators may have hundreds of victims around the world, so stopping them can make a big difference.

Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material can carry a penalty of up to life in prison.

Over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints were reported in 2021, resulting in over $13.6 million lost.

The bureau wants to remind parents to keep accounts private, ignore messages from strangers, know that photos and videos aren't always proof someone is who they say they are, be suspicious of people asking to talk on other platforms and encourage children to report suspicious behavior.

Anyone who suspects sextortion has occurred can contact their local FBI field office.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim, do not delete anything before it can be given to law enforcement.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .