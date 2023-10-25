Federal Correctional Institution at Leavenworth to break ground Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Correctional Institution in Leavenworth will break ground on Monday, Oct. 30.

Since 1897, the United States Penitentiary at Leavenworth has served “as the flagship for corrections and rehabilitations with many varied and specialized missions,” according to Warden D. Hudson.

Congress decided in 2019 to build a replacement facility as the current institution is the oldest prison in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Hudson penned the prison has “the same high hopes and goals for our future facility” in a letter released earlier this month.

“This groundbreaking will not only signify the beginning of a new chapter in corrections but a continuation of the public service and partnership between the Leavenworth community, the North Central Region, as well as the State of Kansas,” per Hudson.

