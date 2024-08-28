Federal indictment accuses Independence man of distributing, receiving, possessing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law officers arrested a man Wednesday after a federal indictment was unsealed charging him in a child pornography case.

Timothy Fry, 40, of Independence, is charged in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri filed a motion Wednesday requesting a judge order Fry to be held without bond.

One of the reasons given in the court document for holding Fry without bond is that he was deemed a "danger to the community."

Fry, who was a leader in a local Boy Scout troop, "clearly poses a danger to minors," according to the court document.

Police were tipped off in February he had child pornography on his cell phone.

More than 4,000 images and 120 videos of child pornography were found on his cell phone, according to the court document.

He admitted in an interview with law officers he had been involved with the trafficking of child pornography since he was 18 or 19 years old.

Fry is also charged in Jackson County Court with five counts of possession of child pornography.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 on the charges filed in Jackson County Court.

