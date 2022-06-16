Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Feds: 39 suspects charged in Mexican drug-trafficking operation in Kansas City

fentanyl
Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
Drew Angerer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney general's office, it is the largest seizure in the 46 year history of New York's Organized Crime Task Force. Twenty-five peopole living in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Jersey have been indicted in connection with the case. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
fentanyl
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:35:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officials say they’ve busted a Mexican drug-trafficking operation in Kansas City.

U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said Thursday in a release that 14 federal, state and local agencies participated in the effort to charge 39 defendants for their role in a $4.7 million methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy.

Of the 39 people charged, 31 were taken into custody as part of an operation on June 8. Three other defendants were already in federal custody. Five defendants remain on the run.

According to the press release, officials seized 84.4 kilograms of meth, 4.5 kilograms of heroin, 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 7.6 kilograms of cocaine, 10.5 kilograms of marijuana, 687 Xanax pills and 3.1 kilograms of an unknown type of pill. Investigators also recovered cash, five firearms and a 3D printer with manufactured ghost gun parts.

“This operation took a significant amount of illegal drugs off the street, and disrupted a large Mexican drug-trafficking organization in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Moore said in the release.

Federal prosecutors allege the conspiracy distributed more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin in the past two years.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock