Feds: 39 suspects charged in Mexican drug-trafficking operation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officials say they’ve busted a Mexican drug-trafficking operation in Kansas City.

U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said Thursday in a release that 14 federal, state and local agencies participated in the effort to charge 39 defendants for their role in a $4.7 million methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy.

Of the 39 people charged, 31 were taken into custody as part of an operation on June 8. Three other defendants were already in federal custody. Five defendants remain on the run.

According to the press release, officials seized 84.4 kilograms of meth, 4.5 kilograms of heroin, 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 7.6 kilograms of cocaine, 10.5 kilograms of marijuana, 687 Xanax pills and 3.1 kilograms of an unknown type of pill. Investigators also recovered cash, five firearms and a 3D printer with manufactured ghost gun parts.

“This operation took a significant amount of illegal drugs off the street, and disrupted a large Mexican drug-trafficking organization in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Moore said in the release.

Federal prosecutors allege the conspiracy distributed more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin in the past two years.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .