Feds allege Atchison woman used credit union position to embezzle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege an Atchison woman used her position as a credit union manager to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rita Hartman, 68, was indicted Aug. 23, 2023, and arraigned in federal court Monday.

Hartman was employed by the Muddy River Credit Union from the early 1990s through January 2021. From "at least" 2010-2020, she allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bank while serving as a manager, where she controlled all of the credit union's finances, books and records.

Court documents report she would steal the money by crediting fraudulent deposits and loan payments to her and her relatives' accounts.

She also allegedly stole cash deposits, which she covered by altering Muddy River's book and records and falsifying information.

Hartman had worked for the credit union for 30 years and was even appointed to the Kansas Credit Union Council by former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

