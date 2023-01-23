Watch Now
Feds allege Kansas City man is linked to 3 fentanyl-related deaths of Belton teens

Tiger Dean Draggoo found with 17 guns, nearly 250k in cash
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:21:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege a Kansas City, Missouri, man is linked to three fentanyl-related deaths of teens in Belton.

Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, is charged in federal court with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms.

Court documents revealed three Belton teenagers associated with Draggoo died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

The teens died between Jan. 14, 2022 and Sept. 13, 2022, according to court papers.

During that time, Belton police officers responded at least three times to reports of juveniles who were under the influence of fentanyl.

On multiple occasions last year, Draggoo evaded police officers and Jackson County deputies who attempted to conduct traffic stops.

On Sept. 22, 2022, officers were conducting surveillance at his apartment complex and saw Draggoo leaving the apartment with another person.

The pair entered a Jeep and officers began following them. Draggoo fled a Jackson County deputy and later returned to the apartment, according to court documents.

A Jackson County deputy drove into the parking lot and Draggoo ran inside the apartment building.

Officers knocked on Draggoo's apartment door and his girlfriend initially told them he wasn't there, but later allowed them inside the apartment.

Draggoo's girlfriend eventually admitted that he had gone out the apartment's back door.

Inside, officers found $246,769 in cash, a ballistic vest with plates, a money counter, several drugs and 17 guns, including two machine guns.


