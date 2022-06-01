Feds charge Olathe man involved in high-speed chase on downtown Kansas City airport runway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man that led authorities on a high-speed chase down a runway at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Airport has been arrested on federal charges.

Last month, a federal grand jury charged Efren Torres-Rodriquez, 34, of Olathe, with disrupting airport operations, illegal possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Federal agents took Torres-Rodriguez into custody on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Feb. 1, 2022, airport police spotted Torres-Rodriguez passed out in a car next to an airport entrance gate.

When Torres-Rodriguez woke up, he allegedly crashed through an airport gate and proceeded to reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour on an airport runway.

Torres-Rodriguez was eventually arrested following the incident when his vehicle came stuck in a grassy area of the airfield.

