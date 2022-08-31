Watch Now
Feds offer $10K reward for information on Omaha homicide suspect with ties to Kansas City

Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 15:34:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering a reward for information on a man wanted as part of a Nebraska homicide investigation.

Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted in Kearney, Nebraska, in connection with a homicide and in Omaha for a robbery.

Investigators have worked leads in several cities outside of Nebraska, including Kansas City, Missouri.

Chambers, who also goes by the name "Rowdy," has a "B" tattoo on his forehead similar to the Boston Red Sox logo.

Authorities said anyone who sees Chambers should not approach him as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Instead, people are encouraged to call the Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402)-444-STOP (7867) or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

