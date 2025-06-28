FEMA employee from Kansas City area found safe in Shannon County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 32-year-old Kansas City-area man and employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was safely located in Shannon County, Missouri, Friday evening after going missing for several days.

Nathaniel (Nate) Clifford Hubert failed to show up to work on Saturday, June 21, prompting his co-workers to file a missing persons report.

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, said he was last seen the day before.

Hubert reportedly drank from a stream and had not eaten in several days, according to police.

He is currently receiving medical attention for further treatment and care.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped share the information and assisted in the search," The Cape Girardeau Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Your support made a difference."

Hubert was helping provide assistance to the area due to recent tornadoes and severe weather.

