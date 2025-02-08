Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters battled a fire Saturday morning at an abandoned apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCFD spokesperson said crews were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the building at 1027 E. 9th Street.

The spokesperson said firefighters have responded to fires at this location previously.

Due to the nature of the fire, crews were battling the fire defensively.

No injuries were initially reported.

