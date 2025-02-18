Fire damages Northland apartment complex, sends residents into the cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO firefighters rescued a mother, two children and an adult from the third floor of an apartment building that caught fire Monday night in the Northland.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 at 4125 N.W. 79th Terrace.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire coming from the three-story apartment building.

Crews took several hose lines into the building and knocked down the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help residents find temporary shelter and provide for other needs.

Some of the residents were able to keep warm in their cars while fire crews knocked down the flames.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

