Fire forces seven adults from house Friday in Northeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross helped seven people find temporary shelter after fire tore through a house Friday in Northeast KCMO.

Firefighters were sent just after 5 p.m. to the 100 block of Bellaire Avenue and found fire shooting from the front of the house.

Fire spread to a house next door, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Crews knocked down the fire in the house and on the outside of the second house.

No one was injured, according to the spokesman

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

