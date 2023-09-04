Fire in 900 block of Benton leaves 6 displaced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Benton left six people displaced, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke and fire upon arrival to the area (around 4:15 p.m.), which prompted an interior attack to control the blaze.

While one occupant was treated for minor injuries on the scene, the person was released, and no others were injured, per KCFD.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the six displaced individuals.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by KCFD and the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit.

