Fire in Northland apartment complex displaces 10 units

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department put out a fire Wednesday night that caused extensive damage to a Northland apartment complex.

Firefighters say when they arrived there was heavy smoke and fire. An aggressive interior attack operations was initiated.

A search of the structure was performed and no injuries were reported.

A total of ten apartments were affected and will be displaced. The Red Cross was called to help 5 adults.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

