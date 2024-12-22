Fire in Sugar Creek injures 6, including 4 firefighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A civilian was critically injured in a house fire early Sunday in Sugar Creek. Five others - including four firefighters - were also injured.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire near the intersection of S. Forest St. and Henry Avenue.

While getting to the scene, firefighters received reports of more than one person trapped inside the house.

The first crews arrived to find one person had been able to escape but a second person remained trapped in a bedroom.

Additional resources were requested from the Independence Fire Department to help rescue the trapped victim and put out the fire.

Crews were able to rescue the trapped person, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The rescue left four firefighters with injuries, with three requiring transport to an area hospital for treatment of burns. All three were expected to be released from the hospital by later Sunday. The fourth firefighter was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.