Firefighter suffers minor injuries as fire guts Northeast KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire on all floors of a vacant, three-story house Friday afternoon forced firefighters to evacuate the residence and battle the blaze from the outside.

The fire was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find windows with boards over them and fire shooting from the house.

Firefighters ripped the boards off the windows and went inside to battle the fire, according to a department spokesman.

The size of the fire and dangers of collapse forced the crews back outside.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital.

No one was found in the house.

