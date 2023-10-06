Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Firefighter suffers minor injuries as fire guts Northeast KCMO home

500 block of Benton Boulevard house fire
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mike Hopkins/KCFD
500 block of Benton Boulevard house fire
500 block of Benton Boulevard house fire
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 18:07:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire on all floors of a vacant, three-story house Friday afternoon forced firefighters to evacuate the residence and battle the blaze from the outside.

The fire was reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find windows with boards over them and fire shooting from the house.

Firefighters ripped the boards off the windows and went inside to battle the fire, according to a department spokesman.

The size of the fire and dangers of collapse forced the crews back outside.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital.

No one was found in the house.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone