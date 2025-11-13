Fire wrecks vehicle, house Wednesday night in Kearney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people escaped uninjured after a vehicle fire in a garage spread quickly through the garage and into the house Wednesday night in Kearney, Missouri.

The fire was reported at 5:25 p.m. in a house in the 300 block of East 17th Street.

A Kearney Police Department spokesperson said the fire started in a vehicle in the garage, spread through the garage and into the house.

The Kearney Fire Protection District, with help from a Liberty Fire Department pumper truck, put out the fire.

No other houses were damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported.

