Firefighter injured in fall battling a two-alarm fire Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., firefighter was injured Friday morning battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant building.

The firefighter fell through a set of stairs. He was reported in good condition Friday afternoon, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters arrived at about 9 a.m. at the three-story building in the 2100 block of Tracy Avenue.

Smoke was coming from the third floor and firefighters went inside to battle the blaze.

A second alarm brought more crews to the scene and five hand lines were used to put out the fire, according to the fire department spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

