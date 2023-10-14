Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Firefighter injured while responding to blaze at McDonald's in Kansas City

Kitchen fire at McDonald's
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Kitchen fire at McDonald's in KCMO
Kitchen fire at McDonald's
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 13:35:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One firefighter was injured while responding to a blaze at a McDonald's in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fast food restaurant located in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street about 11:10 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department

Crews located smoke coming from the roof line of the McDonald's.

A preliminary investigation found the fire started in the kitchen area near or under the fryer.

Fire crews used multiple extinguishers to put the fire out and one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident. The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department responded to the restaurant to oversee clean-up and reopening of the location.

No word on what led to the fire.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone