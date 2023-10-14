Firefighter injured while responding to blaze at McDonald's in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One firefighter was injured while responding to a blaze at a McDonald's in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fast food restaurant located in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street about 11:10 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department

Crews located smoke coming from the roof line of the McDonald's.

A preliminary investigation found the fire started in the kitchen area near or under the fryer.

Fire crews used multiple extinguishers to put the fire out and one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident. The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department responded to the restaurant to oversee clean-up and reopening of the location.

No word on what led to the fire.

—

