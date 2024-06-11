Claycomo firefighter transported to hospital after blaze in mobile home park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Claycomo firefighter was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after responding to a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home park, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at 1260 N.E. U.S. 69 Highway.

Firefighters with the Claycomo, Liberty, KCFD and Pleasant Valley fire departments responded to the scene. Heavy flames were reported by clues upon arrival.

A Claycomo firefighter was injured by falling debris and was transported to an area hospital.

The extent of the firefighter's injuries is also not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, per KCFD.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

