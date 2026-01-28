Firefighters battle house fire Wednesday in Spring Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters worked to battle a house fire Wednesday afternoon in southern Johnson County, Kansas.

The Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 was dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 20500 block of Woodland Road in Spring Hill.

A fire department spokesperson said no injuries were reported as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Woodland Road was closed between W. 203rd to W. 207th Street.

We’re on the scene of a House Fire in the 20500 block of Woodand Rd. in Spring Hill, KS. There are no injuries. Woodland Rd. is closed from W 207th St to W 203rd St. We’ll post a media release at a later time.@fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @KSHB41 @Operation100 pic.twitter.com/Y4pbeyco5i — Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 (@JCCFD1KS) January 28, 2026

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.