Firefighters battle house fire Wednesday in Spring Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters worked to battle a house fire Wednesday afternoon in southern Johnson County, Kansas.

The Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 was dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 20500 block of Woodland Road in Spring Hill.

A fire department spokesperson said no injuries were reported as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Woodland Road was closed between W. 203rd to W. 207th Street.

