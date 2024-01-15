Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa, Olathe turn back blaze at Brookridge clubhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies helped to battle a a building fire early Monday morning at a clubhouse that was part of the former Brookridge Country Club in Overland Park.

Around 5:54 a.m., crews were called out to a building fire at the old clubhouse east of Antioch Road at 105th Street. While not the main clubhouse of the former golf club on 103rd Street, the building was part of the Brookridge complex.

The first crews that arrived found heavy smoke and fire and ordered a second alarm because the fire and weather conditions.

Crews were forced to initially fight the fire defensively from the outside, but were eventually able to make their way inside. The fire was brought under control just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported to anyone inside of the structure and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

The public may see fire crews on scene throughout the morning as they battle hot spots.

Antioch Road from West 103rd Street to Interstate 435 will be closed for the next two to three hours while fire crews continue to respond to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

