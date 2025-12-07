Firefighters once again called to fire Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri's Parade Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, were once again called to put out a fire Saturday night in the Parade Park complex.

A KCFD spokesperson said crews first received the call about a reported apartment fire around 11:09 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. 15th Terrace.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and fire from a vacant two-story structure.

After initially attempting to put out the fire inside the building, structural concerns forced firefighters to exit the structure and battle the fire defensively from the outside.

Crews were eventually able to bring the fire under control and conduct a search of the building, which came back all clear. No injuries were reported.

The cause of Saturday night’s fire remains under investigation.

Earlier this month , KSHB 41 News reporter Fernanda Silva met with residents in the area who report the apartments have caught fire several times this year and are growing concerned.

"The buildings right out in front of our parking lot, like I say, they've caught on fire three times,” Terry Sharp, a manager at Truman Road Auto, told Silva on Dec. 2. "I'm definitely concerned. I'm reasonably sure it's going to happen again."

Fires in vacant Parade Park Homes spark concerns as apartment demolitions loom

According to KCFD, the cause of most Parade Park fires are either undetermined because of extensive damage to the unit or caused by people experiencing homelessness who, without malicious intent, use makeshift fires for warmth or cooking.

