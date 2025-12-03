Fires in vacant Parade Park Homes spark concerns as apartment demolitions loom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors near the vacant Parade Park Homes apartments in Kansas City are increasingly concerned about fires as they wait for a promised demolition that's supposed to begin before the end of the year.

The apartments have been empty since late October, according to developers.

The Kansas City Fire Department said before Thanksgiving weekend, the average was one fire per month over the last 12 months. But that number is higher now, with two fires last week.

KSHB

From the back of Monarch Glass Studio, you can see Parade Park Homes. The studio uses fire to make art, but recently, they've been dealing with an unwanted kind of blaze.

KSHB

"We saw smoke coming up, and what's going through my mind is, 'Oh, everything I own is about to be lost,’” said Tyler Kimball, owner of the glassblowing studio.

The fire was at their neighbor's property.

Kimball is not the only one in the neighborhood who is concerned about the dangers from the building fires.

KSHB

Terry Sharp is a manager at Truman Road Auto. He has worked in the area for 25 years. He has seen a lot — and believes there’s more to come.

KSHB

"The buildings right out in front of our parking lot, like I say, they've caught on fire three times,” he said. "I'm definitely concerned. I'm reasonably sure it's going to happen again."

According to KCFD, the cause of most Parade Park fires are either undetermined because of extensive damage to the unit or caused by people experiencing homelessness who, without malicious intent, use makeshift fires for warmth or cooking.

KSHB

But the area is expected to get some fresh air soon.

In October, I covered the groundbreaking for a $300 million redevelopment project led by Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corp.

In a statement, the development corporation said demolition is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and that it would eliminate safety concerns.

They also stated “the housing units are vacant.”

But for neighbors, the fires are just one of the problems with the empty apartments.

Sharp said he has lost some clients since Parade Park Homes residents moved out.

Kimball has been dealing with another issue.

“We've had a mouse problem that we've never had before,” he said.

Neighbors still want answers from the city and from developers.

"Why is it still standing in that condition? Why are they allowing it to be there like that?" Sharp asked.

I sent Sharp's question to the city, but didn't get a response.

Earlier this week, the city did send me a statement addressing the fires. You can read it below:





The Neighborhood Services Department is aware of the recent fires at Parade Park Homes. Ensuring the safety of structures and protecting residents remains a top priority for the City. We have been in contact with the property owners, who have confirmed that all units are now vacant. As part of the demolition preparation process, the owners have removed the boards from the buildings. City of Kansas City

This is the full statement sent by Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corp.:

“The Parade Park redevelopment team is closely monitoring the site and recent fire incidents to ensure the area remains safe and secure. All former residents have successfully relocated and the housing units are vacant. To prepare the site for the next phase, demolition is currently scheduled to begin before the end of the year. This action will clear the area and prepare the site for construction while eliminating safety concerns. We look forward to the next phase of the project as it becomes a key investment in the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.” Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corp.

The developers also stated they are working “as quickly as they can.”

“We are fully committed to seeing the completion of the project in a timely manner,” according to the statement.

While developers say there’s on-site security, neighbors say they haven’t seen any.

—-

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—