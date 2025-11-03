Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCFD investigating cause of fire at vacant Parade Park Homes

Steve Silvestri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the vacant Parade Park Homes apartment complex.

The Fire Department was called to the complex around 3:15 a.m. on a reported fire near 16th and Brooklyn.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the complex.

Kansas City, Missouri leaders broke ground on a $300 million redevelopment project at the site on October 24th.

The buildings are vacant because all of the residents moved out ahead of the redevelopment.

This isn't the first fire at this complex.

There was also a fire reported at the complex on October 22nd.

So far, no word on what caused this morning's fire.

Report a typo

