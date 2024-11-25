Firefighters rescue trapped person in early morning fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters rescued a person trapped inside of a burning house Monday morning.

A fire department spokesperson said crews were called around 6:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of E. 70th Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the house. Firefighters made their way inside the home to start battling the fire.

While inside, they located the trapped person and brought the person outside.

The rescued person was evaluated on the scene by paramedics but refused any additional medical care.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

