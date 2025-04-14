Firefighters turn back blaze at Kansas City, Missouri, 4-plex townhome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters turned back a fire Sunday night at a four-plex townhome.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews were dispatched around 8:06 p.m. to a fire at a two-story, four-plex townhome in the 1700 block of Woodland.

An unstable roof initially forced firefighters to change the way they were battling the fire, but crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

