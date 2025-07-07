Fireworks explosion likely cause of house fire that injured 3 people July 4 in Sibley, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An explosion of consumer-grade fireworks is the likely cause a house fire on July 4 that seriously injured three people in Sibley, Missouri, according to a news release Monday.

The explosion and fire happened about 4:30 p.m. in the garage of the two-story house at 30500 Hunter Road.

Fire crews from the Fort Osage Fire Protection District arrived to find the house in flames, and they began treating the injured.

Fire Chief Greg Daugherty said in a statement Friday that they immediately requested more ambulances to the scene.

Daughterty said one of the victims was flown by an air ambulance to a hospital, and two other victims were taken to hospitals by ground ambulances.

Fire crews from Independence, Central Jackson County, Liberty and Wellington-Napoleon helped with putting out the fire and tankers for water supply.

"Tragically, we have seen more fires, explosions, injuries and deaths this July 4th holiday that appear to be related to fireworks than any other Independence Day holiday in recent memory,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean stated in a news release Monday. “Many Missourians still have fireworks that they intend to use even after July 4th. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious and responsible if they intend to use consumer fireworks, and to never attempt to make their own fireworks, which is extremely dangerous."

