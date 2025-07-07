Investigators can’t rule out fireworks as cause of deadly July 4 fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State fire investigators working with the Independence Fire Department can’t rule out the possibility of fireworks as the cause of a fire early July 4 in eastern Independence that killed a 13-year-old girl and an adult man.

Fire crews from several jurisdictions responded just after 5 a.m. on Friday, July 4, to a fully-involved home at 1101 N. Lake City Road.

The body of 13-year-old Jerilynn Brown was discovered in the home. Jerilynn had recently successfully battled bone cancer just two weeks earlier.

On Monday morning, KSHB 41 News learned that Marc Anthony Young Sr. had also died in connection with the fire. Family members said Young had suffered burns to more than 96% of his body in the fire.

A third person was also injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said its investigation revealed the fire started on the covered back deck of the residence. Investigators say consumer-grade fireworks being used the night before could not be eliminated as the cause.

“Tragically, we have seen more fires, explosions, injuries and deaths this July 4th holiday that appear to be related to fireworks than any other Independence Day holiday in recent memory,” said State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

Officials urge those who still have leftover fireworks to use them responsibly.

“The flash powder in fireworks is highly sensitive to a variety of ignition sources, including static electricity, friction and heat,” Bean said. “They must be handled with extreme care.”

