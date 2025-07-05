Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Still fighting’: Family of Marc Anthony Young, Sr. said he was burned in Independence house fire Friday

Young is one of three people injured in fire, one teenager died
We're starting to learn more about the people inside the Independence, Missouri, home that caught fire Friday morning killing one person and injuring three others.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The family of Marc Anthony Young, Sr. said he suffered burns to 96 percent of his body in a fire Friday morning in Independence, Missouri.

In a text message, Young’s child said his dad is “still fighting.”

The fire department has not publicly identified the four victims of the fire. Three suffered injuries, the fourth died as a result of the fire.

A small tribute has taken shape on the fence outside the Independence home listing the names of the victims.

Jerilynn Brown’s father said she died in the fire. Jerilynn was only 13 and had just beaten cancer two weeks earlier.

Brown said Jerilynn’s mother was also injured in the fire.

“We need to pray for the mom right now and hope her injuries, that she can survive them,” said Stephen Miller, who has a daughter with Jerilynn’s mother.

Marc Anthony Young, Jr. said his father was the third person inside the home at the time of the fire.

An Independence Fire Department firefighter was the third person injured. A department spokesperson said the firefighter was released from the hospital.

