Teenager dies in Independence house fire two weeks after beating cancer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire early Friday morning, just two weeks after leaving the hospital after beating a form of bone cancer, according to her father.

Jerry Brown said his daughter Jerilynn died Friday morning.

“I want her to be remembered for who she was: she was a bright soul,” Brown said.

Al Miller/KSHB Jerry Brown describes his daughter, Jerilynn, who died in a house fire Friday, July 4, 2025.

Jerilynn beat osteosarcoma. She left Children’s Mercy Hospital in late June. Her dad said Jerilynn used her artistic talents to thank all the doctors and nurses.

“She made them presents. Every nurse a present,” Brown said. “Every nurse and doctor signed this heart she made. She made it with her love while she was fighting cancer because she is a great person.”

Stephen Miller has a daughter with Jerilynn’s mother.

“Jerilynn was very outgoing, loved life,” Miller remembered. “Fought that cancer until she beat it.”

Al Miller/KSHB Stephen Miller and his daughter Bella.

The Independence Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal continue to investigate what caused the house fire near North Lake City Valley and Bundschu roads.

“It just crushes my heart that this family is probably never going to have another Independence Day that they'll enjoy,” Battalion Chief Eric Michel said.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Independence, Missouri, Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Michel

Brown said Jerilynn’s mother, a man, and a firefighter were all injured in the fire.

Shannon Anderson is visiting family in the neighborhood for the holiday. She said she knew the fire was a big deal based on the number of fire trucks racing to the scene early Friday.

Photo courtesy of Alicia Dittrich-Bigley A photo shows a house fire in Independence, Missouri, on July 4, 2025.

“The flames kept getting higher and the smoke just kept getting blacker and blacker,” Anderson described.

Al Miller/KSHB Shannon Anderson speaks with a reporter.

Brown said he’ll miss his daughter’s hugs the most.

“Everybody who met her knows how good and awesome she is,” he said.

