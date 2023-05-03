Former Belton substitute, accused child molester faces additional charges; crimes date back to 2010

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Belton substitute and accused child molester is now facing additional child sex crime charges, with some related to crimes that allegedly happened in 2010.

Jason Carey, 42, was arrested last September and initially charged with second-degree child molestation with a child under 12, one count of enticement of a child and two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a child.

Court documents revealed Carey allegedly sent explicit videos to students from Belton Middle School who were having a sleepover.

Investigators also accused Carey of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old who was sleeping over at a friend's house, where Carey also lived.

On Wednesday, the Belton Police Department announced eight additional charges against Carey.

These include first-degree promoting child pornography, second-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree stalking.

According to court documents, the stalking charges stem from alleged incidents last September when Carey allegedly sent a child messages through Snapchat.

In the messages, Carey offered to teach the child how to kiss, among other things.

The sodomy charges were filed in relation to two crimes that happened in Cass County between 2010 and 2012.

In those incidents, Carey is accused of sexually assaulting a child, who was 13 years old when the crimes started.

Investigators also uncovered Carey allegedly sent child pornography videos to children on two separate occasion last August.

