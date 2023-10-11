Former Belton substitute teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who worked only a week as a substitute teacher in the Belton School District pleaded guilty Tuesday to 12 sex crimes charges.

Carey, 42, withdrew his not guilty pleas to the following charges, according to a court record:

Two Counts - Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child (Actor 21 Yrs Of Age Or Older And Child Less Than 15 Yrs Of Age)

Two Counts - Child Molestation - 2nd Degree - Child Less Than 12

Four Counts - Furnish Pornographic Material Or Attempt To Furnish To A Minor

One Count - Stalking - 1st Degree - 1st Offense

One Count - Statutory Sodomy - 2nd Degree

Two Counts - Promoting Child Pornography 1st Degree

The principal at a Belton Middle School told the school's resource officer on Sept. 19, 2022, one of their students had received inappropriate pictures from Carey, according to a court document.

Carey worked as a substitute teacher for the week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 16.

He sent pornographic videos to middle school girls through a popular social media platform.

Carey was detained on Sept. 21, 2022 and taken to the Belton Police Station.

He told two Belton police detectives he had been drinking most of the day on Sept. 17, 2022 and talking with people through a social media app, according to a court document.

Police found four sexually graphic videos sent by Carey to middle school girls, the court document states.

Carey is set for sentencing at 9:30 a.m., December 13, in Cass County Court.

